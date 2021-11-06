Sameer Wankhede to Continue 'Assisting' in Aryan Khan Case as 6 High-profile NCB Cases Shifted to Delhi Team

Six high-profile drugs cases being probed by NCB’s zonal team in Mumbai under Sameer Wankhede have now been transferred to a central unit of the drugs control agency. Sources close to Wankhede exclusively told CNN-News18 that these cases will now be handled by a special investigation team from the NCB headquarters in Delhi. However, Wankhede will continue to assist the central team in the Aryan Khan case, according to sources.

Sources also said the central team will probe the involvement of Nigerian nationals and other “foreign" links in these cases. They quoted Wankhede as saying this was not a setback for him as he will be assisting the central unit in all these cases, with focus on the Aryan Khan case.

The six cases that will be probed by the central unit of NCB are:

1. Aryan Khan

2. Samir Khan

3. Mumbra case (mephedrone was recovered)

4. Jogeshwari case (cannabis was recovered)

5. Dongri case

6. Armaan Kohli case.

Former Central Bureau of Investigation officer and incumbent narcotics agency officer in Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Singh, a 1996-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, has reportedly taken over the six cases that were earlier being handled by Wankhede, including the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

This comes after Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise drugs case on October 2, followed by questions over the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against Wankhede by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. One of the cases is related to Samir Khan, who is Malik’s son-in-law.

