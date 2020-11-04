Accused of Posting Objectionable Remarks Against Thackerays, Sameet Thakkar Remanded in Custody till Nov 9

Mumbai: Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, arrested by Mumbai police for posting allegedly objectionable

comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister-son Aaditya Thackeray, has been remanded to police custody till November 9.

He was arrested by Mumbai police after being granted bail by a Nagpurcourt and was on Tuesday produced before a

local court, which remanded him to police custody for further probe into the matter.

Thakkar was granted bail by the Nagpur court recently in a case registered against him by Nagpur police over the

offensive comments on the micro-blogging site.

Thakkar, who has 59,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by some prominent government functionaries on the

social media platform, was arrested by Nagpur policefrom Rajkot on October 24 for his posts on Twitter, including his 'Baby Penguin' remark against Aaditya Thackeray.

Nagpur police on Sunday filed a case against some Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers for protesting against Thakkar's arrest. The activists carried flags of BJYM, BJP's youth wing, and wore aprons with penguin photos on them.

The protesters booked include Shivani Dani Wakhare, whose Twitter bio describes her as Maharashtra BJYM general

secretary. Detractors of Aaditya Thackeray have been taunting him with that sobriquet after he insisted on bringing penguins in the Mumbai zoo.

The municipal corporation, controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, spent crores on the project that

included the cost of creating an artificial environment for the flightless birds.

At the time of the arrest, police had described Thakkar as a BJP functionary. However, the BJP denied Thakkar

being either a functionary or a member of the party's IT cell.