English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samir Kochhar Lends Supports to LGBT Documentary
The documentary will be about how people from the LGBT community deal with their issues after the Supreme Court decision to de-criminalize homosexuality.
File photo of Sandeep Kochhar. (Image courtesy Facebook)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor Samir Kochhar will be funding a documentary which revolves around the life of people from the LGBT community.
Some students from a university in Ranchi approached Samir with the idea of funding the documentary. It will be about how people from the community deal with their issues after the Supreme Court decision to de-criminalize homosexuality.
"I think in today's time people have become more receptive and open about such topics. I believe what matters is a story and this is something which needs to be told. I feel proud to be part of this change and help them get the recognition they deserve," Samir said in a statement.
"I can't talk in detail about it right now. But all I can say is that this is basically an effort to bring a small change in the life of people after the decision on Section 377 (of the Indian Penal Code) by highlighting their stories and struggles through that phase so they get their place in the society," he added.
Samir feels that "change has already taken place".
"The fact that people are now openly accepting their relationships and rights is a sign that it is only moving forward. And now they can claim their rights and don't have to be shy about anything. Also, such documentaries can add up to this in a big way," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Some students from a university in Ranchi approached Samir with the idea of funding the documentary. It will be about how people from the community deal with their issues after the Supreme Court decision to de-criminalize homosexuality.
"I think in today's time people have become more receptive and open about such topics. I believe what matters is a story and this is something which needs to be told. I feel proud to be part of this change and help them get the recognition they deserve," Samir said in a statement.
"I can't talk in detail about it right now. But all I can say is that this is basically an effort to bring a small change in the life of people after the decision on Section 377 (of the Indian Penal Code) by highlighting their stories and struggles through that phase so they get their place in the society," he added.
Samir feels that "change has already taken place".
"The fact that people are now openly accepting their relationships and rights is a sign that it is only moving forward. And now they can claim their rights and don't have to be shy about anything. Also, such documentaries can add up to this in a big way," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Founder of MCU Cosmic Hints at Captain America, Iron Man Reunion and Time Jump
- Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Teens And Europe Are Giving up on Facebook; But Instagram is The Surprise Gainer
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...