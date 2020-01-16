Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Samir Mohanty Emerges Consensus Candidate for Odisha BJP Chief

Samir Mohanty, the state vice-president of the BJP since 2016, was the only candidate to file nomination for the highest party post in the state.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samir Mohanty Emerges Consensus Candidate for Odisha BJP Chief
Representative image.

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty is likely to be the next president of the party's Odisha unit, after he emerged as the consensus candidate for the post on Thursday.

Mohanty, the state vice-president of the BJP since 2016, was the only candidate to file nomination for the highest party post in the state.

Mohanty's name was unanimously accepted at a meeting attended by BJP's district unit presidents, MLAs, MPs and council members.

Senior party leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh, were also in attendance. Mohanty's name as the Odisha BJP president will be

formally announced after scrutiny of the nomination papers, party sources said.

The post had fallen vacant after completion of Basanta Panda's tenure. Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Kalahandi in the 2019 general elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram