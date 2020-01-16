Samir Mohanty Emerges Consensus Candidate for Odisha BJP Chief

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty is likely to be the next president of the party's Odisha unit, after he emerged as the consensus candidate for the post on Thursday.

Mohanty, the state vice-president of the BJP since 2016, was the only candidate to file nomination for the highest party post in the state.

Mohanty's name was unanimously accepted at a meeting attended by BJP's district unit presidents, MLAs, MPs and council members.

Senior party leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh, were also in attendance. Mohanty's name as the Odisha BJP president will be

formally announced after scrutiny of the nomination papers, party sources said.

The post had fallen vacant after completion of Basanta Panda's tenure. Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Kalahandi in the 2019 general elections.

