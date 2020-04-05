Samples of 2 Persons Who Died in Pune Found to be Coronavirus Positive

Pune: Samples of a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who died here in Maharashtra on Saturday have come out positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions, was recently discharged from Pune's Naidu hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus there. "On Saturday early morning, the woman was brought to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

After realising that she had gone to Naidu Hospital where she tested negative for coronavirus, we took fresh samples and sent them for tests which came out positive," Sassoon Hospital's Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said.

Besides, a man who was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital also died on Saturday. "His samples were sent for testing. The results came out positive late Saturday evening. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension," Dr Chandanwale said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube