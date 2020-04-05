Samples of 2 Persons Who Died in Pune Found to be Coronavirus Positive
A 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died in Pune on Saturday. Their test results have now come out positive for coronavirus.
File photo of medical staff at Naidu Hospital, in Pune. (Image: PTI)
Pune: Samples of a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who died here in Maharashtra on Saturday have come out positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.
The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions, was recently discharged from Pune's Naidu hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus there. "On Saturday early morning, the woman was brought to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared brought dead.
After realising that she had gone to Naidu Hospital where she tested negative for coronavirus, we took fresh samples and sent them for tests which came out positive," Sassoon Hospital's Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said.
Besides, a man who was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital also died on Saturday. "His samples were sent for testing. The results came out positive late Saturday evening. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension," Dr Chandanwale said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Handmade Jewellery Designed by Taimur Ali Khan, See Pic
- Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef For Hubby Ranveer Singh, Cooks Thai Curry
- You Are Working From Home. The Kids Are Home. Don’t Stare at Screens 11 Hours a Day
- OnePlus 8 Gets A+ Rating by DisplayMate, 120Hz Refresh Rate Expected
- Smriti Mandhana Hosted a Q&A Session on Twitter and it Turned Out to be a Laugh Riot