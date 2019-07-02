SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Admission Status via Direct Link
Candidates whose names have appeared in the Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 will be eligible to get admission in junior schools and colleges located in the state.
Image for representation.
SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 | The first SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 for granting +2 admissions was declared on July 2 (today). The SAMS Odisha 2019 merit list was uploaded on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha’s portal samsodisha.gov.in, which is responsible for conducting the admission process in Odisha. For hassle free download of the Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, the SAMS Odisha has provided a direct link.
Candidates whose names have appeared in the Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 will be eligible to get admission in junior schools and colleges located in the state. The SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 First Merit List 2019 is devised on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in qualifying examinations, choice of college and number of seats available for admission in preferred junior colleges.
SAMS Odisha 2019: Steps to check first SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 Admission List 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.gov.in.
Step 2- On homepage, there is SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, click on it and enter the required details like your roll number, name and click on submit button
Step 3- Check your admission status on SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019
Step 4- Take a printout of SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 for further reference
On facing problem while download of SAMS Odisha +2 merit list for the current academic session, candidates can contact on the helpline numbers 155335, 1800-345-6770. 155335, 1800-345-6770
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Gets 'Desi' Welcome in India, Here's How
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s