SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Admission Status via Direct Link

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 | The first SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 for granting +2 admissions was declared on July 2 (today). The SAMS Odisha 2019 merit list was uploaded on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha’s portal samsodisha.gov.in, which is responsible for conducting the admission process in Odisha. For hassle free download of the Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, the SAMS Odisha has provided a direct link.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 will be eligible to get admission in junior schools and colleges located in the state. The SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 First Merit List 2019 is devised on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in qualifying examinations, choice of college and number of seats available for admission in preferred junior colleges.

SAMS Odisha 2019: Steps to check first SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 Admission List 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2- On homepage, there is SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, click on it and enter the required details like your roll number, name and click on submit button

Step 3- Check your admission status on SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019

Step 4- Take a printout of SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 for further reference

On facing problem while download of SAMS Odisha +2 merit list for the current academic session, candidates can contact on the helpline numbers 155335, 1800-345-6770. 155335, 1800-345-6770