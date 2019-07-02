Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Admission Status via Direct Link

Candidates whose names have appeared in the Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 will be eligible to get admission in junior schools and colleges located in the state.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Check Admission Status via Direct Link
Image for representation.
Loading...

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 | The first SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 for granting +2 admissions was declared on July 2 (today). The SAMS Odisha 2019 merit list was uploaded on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha’s portal samsodisha.gov.in, which is responsible for conducting the admission process in Odisha. For hassle free download of the Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, the SAMS Odisha has provided a direct link.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 will be eligible to get admission in junior schools and colleges located in the state. The SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 First Merit List 2019 is devised on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in qualifying examinations, choice of college and number of seats available for admission in preferred junior colleges.

SAMS Odisha 2019: Steps to check first SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, Odisha +2 Admission List 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS), samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2- On homepage, there is SAMS +2 Merit List 2019, click on it and enter the required details like your roll number, name and click on submit button

Step 3- Check your admission status on SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019

Step 4- Take a printout of SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List 2019 for further reference

On facing problem while download of SAMS Odisha +2 merit list for the current academic session, candidates can contact on the helpline numbers 155335, 1800-345-6770. 155335, 1800-345-6770

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram