SAMS Odisha +2 Second Merit List Declared at samsodisha.gov.in, Here's How You Can Check

SAMS Odisha +2 Second Merit List 2019 | The Odisha’s online admission portal of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) samsodisha.gov.in, an authority for managing the admission process in the state, has released the SAMS Odisha 2019 HSS Second Merit List. Admission to all Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) located in Odisha will be granted on the basis of rank secured by candidates in the SAMS Odisha 2019 HSS Merit List. Admission will be offered into class 11 in higher secondary schools or junior colleges for the current academic year.

The authority has hosted a direct URL so candidates can check their SAMS Odisha +2 Merit 2019.

Earlier, the first SMS Odisha HSS 2019 First Merit List was declared on July 2.

SAMS Odisha HSS 2019 Merit List: Steps to check your SAMS Odisha +2 Rank

Step 1- Visit the official website of SAMS: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2-On homepage, you will get tab reading ‘Higher Secondary Schools (HSS)’ click on it

Step 3- You will be redirected to SAMS Odisha 2019 HSS Rank List online page

Step 4- Enter the required details and click on ‘show’ tab to view your allotted SAMS Odisha 2019 HSS status

Step 5- The SAMS Odisha 2019 HSS Merit List, SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2019 can be viewed

Shortlisted candidates can participate in the further admission formalities as per the prescribed schedule. For taking admission, an intimation form has to be downloaded from the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha’s portal via candidate login. With all required documents, visit the allotted Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) at assigned day.