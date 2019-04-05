English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A20 With Super AMOLED Display, Dual Cameras Launched in India
The newest member of the Galaxy A-series will be available starting next week and is said to compete with budget smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Realme U1.
Samsung has announced the Galaxy A20 for the Indian market. The newest member of the Galaxy A-series will be available starting next week and is said to compete with budget smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Realme U1.
The new Galaxy A20 that comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch with the company's Infinity-V Display notch design. it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with fixed focus.
There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back and a large 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support over the USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 9 Pie with the company's One UI. The Samsung Galaxy A20 will be available for Rs 12,490 in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red. The handset will be going on sale starting April 10 via Samsung Online Shop, Samsung Opera House, major online retailers, and brick-and-mortar stores.
