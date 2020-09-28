Samsung Galaxy F41 Triple Camera Setup to Feature a 64-Megapixel Lens, Listing Confirms

Samsung is set to launch its first phone in the Galaxy 'F' series, the Galaxy F41 on October 8. Samsung had announced the launch date last week through a Flipkart teaser page. The Flipkart page had earlier confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. Now, an updated Flipkart page confirms that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel camera in its triple camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature an Infinity-U Super AMOLED panel, and a fingerprint sensor at the back, the Flipkart page further confirms. While Samsung has not revealed anything else about the Galaxy F41, the rumour mill has done its job. An earlier leak by known tipster Ishan Agarwal hinted at the Galaxy F41 coming with two storage and three colour options. The tipster also predicted the smartphone's #FullOn tagline correctly. "First phone of Galaxy F Series & tagline seems to be 'Full On!' for Indian market," Agarwal had said in his Tweet. He had also predicted an AMOLED display on the Galaxy F41, along with USB type-C and always on display.

Apart from that, the phone was spotted in a Geekbench listing earlier this month. The listing hinted at the Galaxy F41 being powered by an octa core Exynos9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung will make the Galaxy F41 official on October 8 at 5:30PM IST. The Flipkart landing page talks about a #FullOn Festival, with celebrity performances. We are guessing the company will launch the Galaxy F41 via an online event.