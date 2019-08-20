Samsung Issues First Firmware Update for Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ are reportedly getting a software update ahead of its official sale on August 23. The update is said to be rolling out in most European markets at the moment and carries the version number N975FXXU1ASH5, reported SamMobile.

The firmware version comes in at just over 307MB and is said to include several key enhancements like improved fingerprint recognition, camera quality, and touchscreen performance. Notably, the update is not very different from the first update Samsung revealed for Galaxy S10 lineup in February, with a longer changelog. The update is already rolling out in most European markets and will arrive on devices elsewhere as the shipping date for Note 10 and Note10+ of August 23 inches closer.

Customers who get buy or receive their handset on or after August 23 should see a notification for the update, once they have set up the device. One can also manually download the update from the Settings>Software update menu of the phone, once it is available in one's country or region.

The Galaxy Note 10 smartphones are powered by the new Exynos 9825, which is fabricated using the new 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process to pack in more transistors for more performance firepower. This is in comparison to the 8nm-built Exynos 9820, which fell behind its competitors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Apple A12 and the HiSilicon Kirin 980. The processor gets an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), and graphics duties are taken care of ARM's semi-flagship, 12-core G76 MP12 GPU. As for variants, the Galaxy Note 10 features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 4G storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 5G variant. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features 12GB RAM as standard, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Both the notes also feature an improved Samsung S-Pen, now with enhanced functionalities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dynamic AMOLED panel and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED display. Both the panels are HDR10+ certified, and feature punch-hole modules for accommodating the front-facing camera. In a rather surprising development given how flagships work, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus both feature a single front camera module, placed at the centre of the display, near the thin top bezel. At the rear, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple camera module, featuring a 12-megapixel dual-phase detection camera with optical stabilisation and variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 as the primary camera module. This is combined with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.1 telephoto lens aided by OIS. In addition, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets a 0.3-megapixel DepthVision camera to assist augmented reality features.

