Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sana Satish Babu, Bizman Whose Complaint Sparked Off CBI vs CBI Row, Arrested by ED in Moin Qureshi PMLA Case

It was Babu, on whose complaint the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during the infamous fight.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sana Satish Babu, Bizman Whose Complaint Sparked Off CBI vs CBI Row, Arrested by ED in Moin Qureshi PMLA Case
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The ED has arrested Sana Satish Babu, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with its money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others, officials said on Saturday.

They said Babu was arrested late on Friday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency was expected to produce the accused before a special court here on Saturday for seeking further custody, the officials added.

It was Babu, on whose complaint the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during the infamous fight between the number one man in the agency — the then CBI director Alok Verma — and the number two, Asthana.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Qureshi in 2017 for alleged corruption in connivance with government officials. Former CBI director A P Singh is also being probed in this case by the ED.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram