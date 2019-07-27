Sana Satish Babu, Bizman Whose Complaint Sparked Off CBI vs CBI Row, Arrested by ED in Moin Qureshi PMLA Case
It was Babu, on whose complaint the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during the infamous fight.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The ED has arrested Sana Satish Babu, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with its money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others, officials said on Saturday.
They said Babu was arrested late on Friday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency was expected to produce the accused before a special court here on Saturday for seeking further custody, the officials added.
It was Babu, on whose complaint the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR on charges of corruption against its former special director Rakesh Asthana during the infamous fight between the number one man in the agency — the then CBI director Alok Verma — and the number two, Asthana.
The ED had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Qureshi in 2017 for alleged corruption in connivance with government officials. Former CBI director A P Singh is also being probed in this case by the ED.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Has Fans Discussing Gamora's Reaction to Iron Man's Death
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach