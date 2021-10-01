Sanchi Buddhist University Starts Diploma, Certificate Courses in Sound Therapy

Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies in Madhya Pradesh has started Diploma and Certificate courses in Sound Therapy and Hidden Energy for Wellness. The 48-hour diploma and 10-hour certificate course of Sound Therapy and its Hidden Energy for Wellness for students will focus on stress management and peace. The course will be held online for now but will go offline when the Covid situation improves.

There is no age limit for students wanting to take admission in the course. The person willing to take admission can register for the course regardless of their age. The fees for the diploma in Sound Therapy and its Hidden Energy for Wellness is Rs 9,000, and for the certificate course, it is fixed to Rs 1200. Simple meditation activities will also be conducted during the course. During the sound therapy, the tones of live music will be played. The students will also learn about the healing process from Gayatri Mantra and Om Namah Shivaya mantra.

While informing about the starting of the course, one of the experts from the Sound and Healing Therapy said, “For pursuing the Diploma Courses and Certificate Courses, students need to know the Origin of Sound, History of Sound in Antiquity (Religiously and Socially) and Instruments. The use of physics in sound therapy and the effects of physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level of this therapy will be taught to the students.”

Speaking to the media, healing and sound therapy expert Aarti Sinha said, “The healing therapy course will prove to be helpful in relieving people from stress after the corona crisis. Students will be able to feel the joy of happiness along with learning tricks of stress management. People will feel positive in their life through the sound emerging from the instrument.”

