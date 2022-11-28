CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster to Telangana as Return Gift for G20 Logo, Minister Asks PM

PTI

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 09:54 IST

Hyderabad, India

Yedhi Hariprasad, the weaver who sent the G20 logo to the PM, said the artwork took three days to complete and was sent on November 24. (Photo by @bandisanjay_bjp)

Yedhi Hariprasad, the weaver who sent the G20 logo to the PM, said the artwork took three days to complete and was sent on November 24. (Photo by @bandisanjay_bjp)

In his 95th Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a "unique gift" from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the PM a G20 logo woven by him

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned about a Telangana weaver who sent him a G20 logo woven with his own hands, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said the best return gift to weavers of Siricilla will be to sanction a mega power loom cluster in the upcoming Union Budget.

In his 95th Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a “unique gift" from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the PM a G20 logo woven by him The Telangana government had on several occasions written letters to the Centre urging to sanction a Mega Powerloom Cluster (MPC) at Sircilla in the state under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

Meanwhile, Yedhi Hariprasad, the weaver who sent the G20 logo to the PM, said the artwork took three days to complete and was sent on November 24.

“I was delighted to see the Prime Minister mentioning my name in “Man ki Baat" programme repeatedly, by showing the cloth woven by me with G20 logo, the weaver said on Sunday.

November 28, 2022, 09:54 IST
last updated:November 28, 2022, 09:54 IST