Sand-laden Tractors Seized During Raid Against Illegal Mining on Yamuna River Bed

Representative image of a sand filled truck. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim - RC1203BE9E00

The raid was conducted at Balheda village under Jhinjhana police station in neighbouring Shamli district Saturday evening after villagers complained that a group from Haryana was illegally mining sand.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar (UP)
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
A team of revenue and police officials carried out a raid against illegal mining on the Yamuna river bed and seized tractors loaded with sand, but the miscreants managed to escape.

According to officials, the raid was conducted at Balheda village under Jhinjhana police station in neighbouring Shamli district Saturday evening after villagers complained that a group from Haryana was illegally mining sand on the river bed.

The team seized a few tractors loaded with sand but the miscreants managed to cross the Yamuna and flee to Haryana, the officials said.

