Sand Mafia Shootout Leaves One Gang Member Dead in MP’s Bhind

Bhopal: A man was killed on Wednesday evening after two rival groups of sand mafia opened fire at each other over mining rights of a quarry in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

Locals claim that the two gangs had enmity over mining rights and storage of sand because of which a shootout broke out between the two groups.

Angad Singh Gurjar, one of the gang members, was present at the sand storage facility when Monu Gurjar and his associates from the rival gang reached there and started firing at him.

An injured Angad was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. The police have lodged a case and launched a manhunt for Monu Gurjar and his associates.

The incident comes after stringent action has been initiated by the Kamal Nath government against mafia forces across the state.

The fresh incident has been reported from Lahar area of Bhind district, notorious for sand and stone mining.

After banning sand mining near river Chambal, the administration had allotted several sand quarries to private contractors in Bhind. However, several illegal sand mining activities are underway in the district.

These illegal quarries often result in rival miners coming face-to-face over its rights.

The region has been witness to such bloody clashes in the past as well, with violent assaults on government staffers who try to curb these unlawful activities.

