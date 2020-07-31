Sand Mining Mafia Run Constable's Leg over with Tractor in MP's Sehore, Arrested

A police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was injured after members of the sand mafia ran his leg over with a tractor and trolley on Thursday evening. Police were acting against illegal mining activity in the Avlighat area.

Police had received a tip-off that the mafia were loading sand in three trolleys illegally at Jahazpura village in Avlighat following which Salkapur chowki in-charge Raju Makhone and other cops reached the spot.

The injured, constable Dharmendra Yadav, said that two tractors were stopped while the third one fled the spot. He said he gave the third tractor a chase, and in the process, the driver ran his leg over.

Yadav was rushed to a hospital in Hoshangabad with a fractured leg and other injuries.

Sehore Superintendent of Police Shashindra Chauhan said that a case had been lodged and the two accused — Vinayak Keer and Deepak Keer - have been arrested. The tractor trolley involved in the incident has also been seized by the police.

Congress media cell chairman Jitu Patwari tweeted a video of the injured police constable and wrote, “This is the rule of Shivraj ji."