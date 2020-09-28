Sand Mining Raids: Inquiry Against 2 Cops, 12 Shunted Out

Palghar: Two days after Palghar police carried out massive anti-sand mining raids in Tansa and Vaitarna river areas in the district and seized some 230 boats and other equipment valued at almost Rs 8 crore, an inquiry was started against two officials and 12 personnel shunted out. The raids were carried out in Khardi and Khanivade villages, and 230 boats, 152 suction pumps, an earth mover and 1,650 brass of sand (a brass is 100 cubic foot of sand), all cumulatively worth Rs 7.90 crore, were seized, though those involved at the site managed to flee, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar had said.

Each brass of sand has a market value of Rs 9,789, Navadkar informed. Virar police station has registered a case of theft under IPC, he added.

“Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde has ordered an inquiry against senior inspector Suresh Varade and assistant inspector Pandit K Mhaske of Virar police station for dereliction of duty,” Navadkar said on Monday. As per the order issued by the SP, the two had ignored illegal sand mining in the area leading to massive damage to the environment, he said.

Navadkar said all 12 personnel of Mandvi outpost, part of Virar police station, had been transferred after the raids..

