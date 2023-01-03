Khap's Ultimatum, Govt's Decision on Hold: Sandeep Singh in Spotlight, the Status of Sexual Abuse Case

Acting on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Sandeep Singh by a woman coach, a khap panchayat held in a village of Jhajjar district has given an ultimatum to the Haryana government to remove sports minister. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh said that the panchayat has warned of extensive protest if the minister is not arrested by January 7.

“We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim. Khap has given the government time till January 7. If Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively," Daljeet was quoted as saying by ANI.

The members of a panchayat of “12 Dhankar khaps”, or caste councils, said that no fair probe is possible till the accused continues to occupy the chair of a minister.

Singh, a former Olympian, had on Sunday announced to “hand over the sports department to the CM" on “humanity and moral grounds" after Chandigarh police Saturday lodged an FIR against him.

Will Sandeep Singh be Sacked?

Amid growing pressure, the state government has reportedly kept his offer on hold. A report in The Indian Express quoted a senior BJP leader as saying that the party is likely to take a call on the issue soon after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar returns from his Rajasthan visit.

Khattar had gone to Rajasthan’s Mount Abu to attend a convention on Monday and returned to Chandigarh in the evening. Apart from sports ministry, Singh also holds independent charge of Printing and Stationery.

However, till late Monday, the government had not made any announcement regarding a formal order for religuinsing of his charge from sports portfolio or handing over the same to someone else. Official sources indicate that a formal decision is yet to be taken, the report stated.

The Chandigarh Police Station in News

Notably, the FIR against Singh has been registered at the same Chandigarh Police station where a case was filed against former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son. Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested by the Sector 26 police for allegedly stalking and molesting, and making an abduction attempt on a senior IAS officer’s daughter in June 2017.

The arrest came after protests by the Opposition. The protesters also wanted Subhash to resign as MLA for Tohana constituency in Fatehabad district, but the BJP rejected their demand as it was the son, not the father, who had allegedly committed the crime.

What if Sandeep Singh Isn’t Sacked?

A report in Hindustan Times quoted former Haryana minister Geeta Bhukkal as saying that she met the victim’s father on Monday who told her about the enormous pressure being put by the minister on the victim to shut her mouth. “Fearing harm, the father even advised his daughter to have a rethink regarding the complaint. A fair probe can never be done if Singh continues as a minister," Bhukkal said.

The report also quoted lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover as saying that as a minister, Singh will have the potential to influence the course of investigation and intimidate the complainant.

“Sandeep Singh’s influence as a minister is apparent. Despite a clear mandate of the law, the Chandigarh Police have not taken any steps to arrest him. Is there some special privilege he is enjoying? Section 354 and 354 B of the IPC are non -bailable offences and despite the FIR, the police have not arrested Singh. Should such a minister not be immediately sacked by the government? The conduct of the government and police is very disturbing and makes it plain that powerful men can act with impunity. Sexual harassment of women is one of the biggest barriers for women in India today," she was quoted as saying.

Sandeep Singh’s Popularity

Sandeep Singh has captained the India men’s national hockey team, following which he began his career in politics in 2019 as he won the Haryana Assembly election from Pehowa and became the state sports minister.

At the peak of his sports career, the 35-year-old minister earned the nickname “Flicker Singh” as his drag-flick speed was measured at speeds above 145 km per hour. His Twitter account, too, goes by the same name.

In 2018, a biopic, titled Soorma, was released on the life of Singh. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh played his role in the movie. He was also a judge on MTV Roadies.

