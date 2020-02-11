Sandeep Tanwar (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Sandeep Tanwar of congress is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sandeep Tanwar is a Indian National Congress candidate from Delhi Cantt constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Director In the Company R.S.Print Solution Pvt Ltd (Business), Sole Proprietor of R.S.Security & Services & R.S.Enterprises, Member (Counselor) of Delhi Cantt Board From Ward No.1. Sandeep Tanwar's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 43 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 7.5 crore which includes Rs. 2.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 18.8 lakh of which Rs. 12.9 lakh is self income. Sandeep Tanwar's has total liabilities of Rs. 93.4 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Delhi Cantt are: Nand Kishore Beniwal (BSP), Manish Singh (BJP), Virender Singh Kadian (AAP), Surender Singh (NCP), Sandeep Tanwar (INC), Nagendra Kumar Tiwari (NYP), Sachin Kumar (BSNP), Ishwar (IND), Bir Singh Chauhan (IND), Manoj Bawan (IND), Sachin (IND), Sanjeev Kumar (IND).

