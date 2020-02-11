Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sangam Vihar (संगम विहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Sangam Vihar is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,88,980 eligible electors, of which 1,09,460 were male, 79,509 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sangam Vihar in 2020 is 726.37.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Sangam Vihar, there are a total of 2969 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,64,019 eligible electors, of which 97,432 were male, 66,537 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,295 eligible electors, of which 81,681 were male, 55,573 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,44,463 eligible electors, of which 86,734 were male, 57,698 female.

The number of service voters in Sangam Vihar in 2015 was 37. In 2013, there were 34 and in 2008 there were 31.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP won in this seat by defeating Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of BJP by a margin of 43,988 votes which was 40.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 65.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP won in this seat defeating Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of BJP by a margin of 777 votes which was 0.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 27.87% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Dr S C L Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Amod Kumar Kanth of INC by a margin of 3,589 votes which was 4.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.37% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 49. Sangam Vihar Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants. In 2013, 17 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 16 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sangam Vihar are: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP), Poonam Azad (INC), Suresh Choudhary (BSP), Kali Paswan (PPID), Rambhavan Ojha (MNP), Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU), Harit Kumar (SBP), Maya (IND), Sachin Choudhary (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.16%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.68%, while it was 64.95% in 2013. In 2008, 51.42% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.52%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 151 polling stations in 49. Sangam Vihar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 147. In 2013 there were 146 polling stations and in 2008, there were 147.

Extent:

49. Sangam Vihar constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 63 (Part) EB No. 1-51 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 64 (B) (Part) Ward No. 64 (B) (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Tughlakabad Extension, Sangam Vihar C, Sangam Vihar D, Sangam Vihar E) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Sangam Vihar is 8.92 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110044, 110062, 110068, 110080

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sangam Vihar is: 28°30'40.7"N 77°13'16.3"E.

