Sangeeta Balwant, Postman’s Daughter, Now MoS in UP, Who Rose Through Ranks Via Student Politics

As Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his cabinet on Sunday, Ghazipur Sadar MLA Sangeeta Balwant Bind took oath as a junior minister (minister of state). Her inclusion was aimed at sending a wider social message.

Belonging to the OBC (other backward class) category, Sangeeta Balwant remained an active participant in student politics. She was the student council vice-president of Ghazipur PG College. Before she became MLA in 2017, she was a member of Ghazipur zila panchayat.

The OBC vote bank is considered significant in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

She completed her postgraduation from Ghazipur PG College and went onto get an LLB from UP College, Varanasi. She holds a PhD as well.

Belonging to Badsara village in Karanda block of Ghazipur, her father Ram Surat was a postman. She studied at Lourdes Convent Girls Inter-College and later chose PG College instead of going to the Government Girls PG College. In 1997, she fought the student election at PG College and was elected vice-president. This was the beginning of her electoral career. In 2005, she fought the zila panchayat election and secured a record victory.

In 2017, she entered the UP assembly on the BJP ticket. On February 20, 2020, she was awarded the ‘Adarsh Yuva Vidhayak’ honour at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

While she was an independent member of the zila panchayat, she moved closer to the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Considered close to BJP leader Manoj Sinha, who is currently lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Sangeeta formally entered poll fray as a BJP candidate only in 2017.

Married to homeopathic practitioner Avadhesh, Sangeeta counts studying and poetry as her hobbies.

