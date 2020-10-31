News18 Logo

Sangeeta Singh Appointed New Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat

She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sangeeta Singh has been appointed as Vigilance Commissioner following her retirement, a government notification said on Saturday. Singh was already in-charge vigilance commissioner.

She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi. In a reshuffle in August last year, Singh, then ACS General Administration Department, was appointed as ACS Home.


