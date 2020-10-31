Sangeeta Singh Appointed New Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sangeeta Singh has been appointed as Vigilance Commissioner following her retirement, a government notification said on Saturday. Singh was already in-charge vigilance commissioner.

She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi. In a reshuffle in August last year, Singh, then ACS General Administration Department, was appointed as ACS Home.