Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sangh-Affiliate BMS to Hold Nationwide Protest on Jan 3 Against Disinvestment, Fixed Term Jobs

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will also hold demonstration at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi on Friday. It has demanded that all contract, fixed-term, casual, daily-wage, temporary workers be regularised as permanent employment.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sangh-Affiliate BMS to Hold Nationwide Protest on Jan 3 Against Disinvestment, Fixed Term Jobs
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate trade union, said it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday against government policies on disinvestment, privatisation and fixed-term employment in the country.

"We will hold nationwide protest at all district head quarters throughout the country on January 3, 2020 to awaken the government," a BMS statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the union will also hold demonstration at Jantar-Mantar in the national capital on Friday.

The union noted that most of the formal jobs in the country have been contractualised or made fixed-term jobs. The job security has been compromised and workers always run the risk of being thrown out/replaced, it added.

BMS has strongly opposed contractualisation, and casualisation of jobs and demanded that all contract, fixed-term, casual, daily-wage, temporary workers should be regularised as permanent employment, the trade union said.

The union has also demanded that all scheme workers working in Aanganwadi, Aasha, PDS, Midday Meal, NHM etc plans should be conferred the title of government servants.

It also urged the government to stop disinvestment, strategic sale, corporatisation and privatisation of public sector undertakings.

The union contended that the PSUs are the backbone of the Indian industrial structure and the government must stop policy-driven disinvestment /privatisation of the same. On foreign direct investment (FDI), the union said that FDI must be stopped.

Corporatisation of defence sector is a matter of national security. Privatisation of railways, which is an essential service and lifeline of Indian cities, must be stopped, it added.

The BMS lauded government's efforts towards codification of labour laws into four codes. However, it expressed concerns that a number of provisions in the codes are effectively anti-labour and hurt the general interest of workers and has suggested the government to remove those provisions.

The union has also urged the government to ensure effective implementation of labour laws in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram