Sangh Followers Stand Divided on Sabarimala Women Entry Over Vested Interests

: Even as the BJP fought the elections with Sabarimala as the main issue, the entry of women in the menstruating age into Sabarimala shrine leaves the followers of Sangh Parivar cadre in Kerala divided.A large number of Sangh Parivar sympathisers are now engaging in a fierce cyber fist fight with each other over differences. It all started with the scathing remarks made against senior RSS intellect Ranga Hari alias R. Hari in a Facebook post of Sabarimala protest frontrunner Sanku T. Das. ‘Ready to Wait’ campaigner Padma Pillai’s response to a comment on her post followed suit. Her arguments toed the same lines that a section in Sangh Parivar used the matter for political gains.According to Sanku, 89-year-old Hari who supported the women entry acted on vested interests in the issue. He accused the supporters of Hari, whose links with RSS dates back to 1944, have an inclination towards ‘Gospel for Asia’ founder K.P. Yohannan. Saku alleged that Hari’s brother R.D. Shenoy is the lawyer for Yohannan in a case related to the ownership of the Cheruvally estate near Erumely in Kottayam district, where there is a proposal for an international airport, the fifth in the state.Connecting Sabarimala to facilitate the airport is suspicious as Sanku says. However, the present pilgrim season of nearly two months may not make it viable."Hari's efforts to make Sabarimala a 365-day busy tourist destination, necessitating an airport for tourists from far-flung areas, cannot be considered as a genuine fight for the renaissance. Forgive me. I stand true to my words that he is acting on vested interests,” Sanku’s post reads.Following this, RV Babu a leader of the RSS and Hindu Aikya Vedi, among others came in support of the veteran and describing the stand of RSS. He said, though Sangh was all for changes in the system, they came out against the manner in which Pinarayi Vijayan handled the matter without consulting the Acharyas or Thanthris.Padma, after this and a vitriolic comment against Sanku by a senior employee of the Janam TV run by RSS allegedly in support of Hari, expressed her desperation "on how 'they' made them (Ready to Wait activists ) as a mere political tool against Pinarayi Vijayan, without any commitment to the matter as they did not have any disagreement with the SC verdict, " in a comment on the subject on Facebook.Once the issue reached disproportionate heights, Padma Pillai came clarifying her stance on Wednesday. In a Facebook video, she said her criticisms were not against RSS. ' By the term 'they' I did not mean RSS, but it was against those who plotted against the traditions of Sabarimala temple and who argued in support of allowing entry of women at any cost. This has been misconstrued by leftists and media" she said. Rather than running after these celebrations, she suggests, matters of these kinds shall continue to be discussed within the Hindu community.However, Padma stands firm on her allegation that an airport in Yohannan’s property was the agenda behind all the hue and cry evolving out of the Sabarimala issue.