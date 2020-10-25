Sangola-a Maha Village Where Ravan Is Honoured, Not Condemned

Akola:While the effigies of Ravan are burnt on the occasion of Dussehra across the country, a small village in Maharashtra’s Akola district worships the demon king. The tradition of worshipping Ravan for his “intelligence and ascetic qualities” has been going on in Sangola village here for the last 200 years, claim locals.

A tall black stone statue of the demon king, with 10 heads and 20 arms, stands at the centre of the village where locals revere him. Talking to .

