Baby Boy for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik; We are Humbled, Tweets Proud Dad
Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, also tweeted the news, and said that the Pakistani cricketer is over the moon.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (R) and her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose during their wedding reception (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Indian tennis ace player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a baby boy, the proud father confirmed the news on Twitter.
"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," he wrote.
Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, also tweeted the news, and said that the Pakistani cricketer is over the moon. #BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.
Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first ones to break the news on Instagram. Announcing that she had become a 'khala' (aunt), Khan congratulated the couple and the grandparents with a cute cartoon.
The 31-year-old tennis professional had broken the news of her pregnancy earlier in April with an adorable graphic, which indicated that the couple was making space for a new wardrobe of 'Mirza-Malik'.
Many fellow sports stars took to Twitter later in the day to wish the couple, among them was former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi and former opener Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram also congratulated Mirza and Malik.
Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018
#BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon 🙏🏼 — Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018
#BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/RTYpqok1Vl — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 23, 2018
Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018
Congratulations @realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania & Families , loads of love to little Malik SB https://t.co/GQvlNkglUV— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 30, 2018
Love waking up knowing that something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India today. Welcome to the world #BabyMirzaMalik congratulations to proud parents @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 30, 2018
