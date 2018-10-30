GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Baby Boy for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik; We are Humbled, Tweets Proud Dad

Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, also tweeted the news, and said that the Pakistani cricketer is over the moon.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Baby Boy for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik; We are Humbled, Tweets Proud Dad
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (R) and her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose during their wedding reception (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian tennis ace player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a baby boy, the proud father confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," he wrote.

Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, also tweeted the news, and said that the Pakistani cricketer is over the moon. #BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.





Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first ones to break the news on Instagram. Announcing that she had become a 'khala' (aunt), Khan congratulated the couple and the grandparents with a cute cartoon.


The 31-year-old tennis professional had broken the news of her pregnancy earlier in April with an adorable graphic, which indicated that the couple was making space for a new wardrobe of 'Mirza-Malik'.





Many fellow sports stars took to Twitter later in the day to wish the couple, among them was former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi and former opener Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram also congratulated Mirza and Malik.






| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...