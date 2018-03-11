English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines at Hyderabad Airport
Aimed at providing comfort to women passengers and promoting hygienic practices, the coin-operated vending machines would dispense sanitary napkins for a Rs 5 coin, said the airport in a press release issued here on Saturday.
Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine at the Hyderabad International Airport. (Image: @RGIAHyd)
Hyderabad: To mark the International Women's Day, the GMR Hyderabad international airport has installed vending machines to dispense sanitary napkins.
Aimed at providing comfort to women passengers and promoting hygienic practices, the coin-operated vending machines would dispense sanitary napkins for a Rs 5 coin, said the airport in a press release issued on Saturday.
The vending machines have been installed in 26 ladies washrooms at various levels both in domestic and international areas of the terminal building.
"Additional facility of incinerator machines have also been installed to hygienically dispose of the used napkins, and the airport housekeeping team is assisting for this facility," the release added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
