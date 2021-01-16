Sanitation Worker Manish Kumar Becomes First Indian to Get Coronavirus Vaccine in Milestone Moment

As India kicked off the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive, a frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS, Manish Kumar, received the first jab against the deadly respiratory disease.

He was inoculated in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria also received the vaccine shot.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

India on Saturday launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.3 million lives, sunk economies, shuttered businesses and shattered daily life the world over.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government had granted approval to two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, respectively. In the first phase of the drive, 3 crore people will be vaccinated on priority.