Sanitation Worker's House in President's Estate Sealed After Relative Dies of Covid-19, 30 Families in Isolation

The sanitation worker and his family had visited their relative while he was undergoing treatment and had later attended the funeral.

Updated:April 18, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Sanitation Worker's House in President's Estate Sealed After Relative Dies of Covid-19, 30 Families in Isolation
Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. (File photo)

New Delhi: A sanitation worker's house in the President's Estate was sealed on Saturday after his relative died of the novel coronavirus disease.

His family has been sent into isolation along with 30 other families living in the President's Estate. An official has also put himself in self-isolation.

The worker and his family had visited their relative while he was undergoing treatment and had later attended the funeral. So far, none of the family members have showed any symptoms of the disease.

The house is located near Gate number 17, in Pocket-A of the President's Estate. The area has been sealed according to WHO guidelines.

