Sanitation Workers' Timely Action Saves Peacock's Life in Tamil Nadu

A peacock, which was fighting for life after being hit by a vehicle on the road has been rescued by two sanitation workers and handed over to the fire department after giving first aid in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district.

Everyone has been heaping praise upon the men who saved the little creature on time. Vadivelu and Muniyasamy, sanitation workers from the Sivakasi municipality, who are on duty collecting garbage in the streets, saw a peacock struggling for its life when no one in the public noticed it.

Apparently, with the help of ‘Thol kodu Thozha’ volunteers Ramachandran, Naren, Mohammad Siddique and Karthik, the injured peacock was rescued alive and taken to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment after first aid. The peacock was then given food and water and handed over to the fire brigade. The injured peacock was later handed over by firefighters to the forest department.

Sanitation workers Vadivelu and Muniyasamy, along with volunteers who rescued the peacock which was fighting for its life, have been lauded by the fire department, forest department and the public.

Vadivelu and Muniyasamy said, “The peacock, which was hit on the road, left unnoticed by the public. We stopped the garbage vehicle to rescue the peacock with the help of volunteers. After first aid, the peacock has been taken to the government hospital for treatment and handed over to the forest department by the fire department. Recovering the peacock and saving its life brings great joy to us."

Adding to this, they also said that the public should responsibly help in rescuing the lives of the victims at right time.

