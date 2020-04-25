Sanjay Kothari Takes Oath as Central Vigilance Commissioner

Sanjay Kothari was appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

He was working as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

"At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner," the communique said.

He took the oath of his office before the president, it said.

