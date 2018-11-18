GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sanjay Kumar Mishra Appointed as Full-time Chief of Enforcement Directorate

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, was appointed as the principal special director in the central probe agency on October 27.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Kumar Mishra Appointed as Full-time Chief of Enforcement Directorate
Logo of Enforcement Directorate
Loading...
New Delhi: IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra was appointed as the full-time chief of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Saturday, a government order said.

Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, was appointed as the principal special director in the central probe agency on October 27 and was entrusted with the "additional" charge of ED director for three months.

An order issued by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday gave a two-year tenure to Mishra "from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Official sources said Mishra, who was posted as the chief commissioner of the Income Tax Department in Delhi before the ED appointment, has now been empanelled as an additional secretary in the central government and hence, has been given the top ED charge as a full-time assignment.

The post of ED director is an additional secretary rank post in the Union government. Mishra took over from Karnal Singh.

Singh, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Union Territories cadre, retired from the agency after an over three year tenure as the ED director in both additional and regular capacities.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...