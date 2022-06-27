Sanjay Raut Gets ED Summons for Tomorrow, Shiv Sena Leader Says 'Won't Take Guwahati Route'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been called to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai tomorrow for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Raut is one of the most vocal supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid an ongoing rebellion within the party.

The ED has given Raut a summons in the Patra Chawl land scam case for tomorrow. The Enforcement Directorate had in April this year attached the property of Raut, in a move that had larmed the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration.

The investigation into the Rs 1,040-crore floor space index (FSI) fraud at Patra Chawl in the Goregaon area of Mumbai had led to the action against the Shiv Sena troubleshooter and chief spokesman.

In a tweet, Raut called it a ‘conspiracy against him, and that he wouldn’t take the Guwahati route’.

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me !

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Raut on Monday said his party is ready for a “street fight and a legal battle”, ahead of the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly’s deputy speaker to rebel party MLAs.

On his remarks made on Sunday that 40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem, in a reference to the rebel MLAs, Raut said he was speaking about the “dead conscience” of the legislators and that they are “living corpses” now.

“I have not done anything to hurt anyone’s feelings. I have only stated the fact that your (rebel MLAs) conscience is dead and you are a living corpse,” the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson told reporters. “This is a legal fight and a street fight. It will take place and the party is ready for it,” Raut added.

Rebel MLA Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action “illegal and unconstitutional” and seeking a stay on it.

Raut said the rebel MLAs have to come back to Maharashtra and the real test will be in the state Assembly.

