Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sanjeev Jha (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sanjeev Jha of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Sanjeev Jha (संजीव झा) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Burari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sanjeev Jha has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Sanjeev Jha is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Burari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA/ Social Service. Sanjeev Jha's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 40 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 10.4 lakh which includes Rs. 3.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 6.6 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.4 lakh of which Rs. 1.4 lakh is self income. Sanjeev Jha's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Burari are: Ganga Ram (BSP), Sanjeev Jha (AAP), Anil Kumar Yadav (BSNP), Amarjeet Kumar (SUCIC), Arvind Mishra (HND), Awdesh Verma (JAP), Usha Gautam (RAMP), Krishna Mohan Jha (AASPS), Gulab Singhal (RJPS), Dinesh Kumar Mishra (RSP), Deepak Gupta (RLD), Dharam Veer (SS), Pankaj Kumar Agrawal (RPIA), Pramod Tyagi (RJD), Manoj Rai (AAPP), Monu (BRP), Ranjeet Singh (UKD), Ram Sushil Mishra (SBP), Shiv Narayan Singh (PPID), Shailendra Kumar (JDU), Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput (IND), Shailendra Singh Parihar (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Sanjeev Jha (AAP) in 2020 Burari elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
