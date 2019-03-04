English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjeev Ranjan Named Road Transport Secy, N N Sinha to be NHAI Chief as Part of Bureaucracy Reshuffle
Sanjeev Ranjan, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, is at present the chairman of National Highways Authority of India and has been appointed officer on special duty in MoRTH.
Representative image. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Ranjan has been named secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the central government, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Ranjan, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, is at present the chairman of National Highways Authority of India.
He has been appointed officer on special duty in MoRTH.
Ranjan will take over as MoRTH secretary with effect from April 1, 2019 upon superannuation of Yudhvir Singh Malik by the end of this month, the order said.
Nagendra Nath Sinha will replace Ranjan as the new NHAI chief.
Sinha is managing director, National Highways and infrastructure Development Corporation. He will continue to hold the additional charge of this post too.
Rabindra Panwar will be secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, in place of Rakesh Srivastava who is due to superannuate on March 31.
Panwar, special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will take over as OSD in Women and Child Development Ministry till Srivastava's retirement.
Bhupendra Singh, the chairman of National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention, will be special secretary and financial adviser in the Home Ministry in place of Panwar.
Senior bureaucrat Ruolkhumlein Buhril will be secretary, Department of Land Resources, in place of Anant Kumar Singh, who retires this month-end.
Buhril is secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat in the Home Ministry.
He will take over as OSD in the Department of Land Resources under Ministry of Rural Development.
Senior IAS officer P Venkata Ramesh Babu will be director general of National Archives of India. Babu is at present chairman and managing director, Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.
Rajni Sekhri Sibal, at present additional secretary in Home Ministry, will be secretary of Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Rakesh Kumar Vats has been appointed secretary general, Medical Council of India. He is at present additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Dharmendra S Gangwar will be additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Vats. Gangwar is working at the same post in Culture Ministry.
Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Braj Raj Sharma will be secretary, Department of Border Management, Home Ministry. He is special secretary in the same department.
Yaduvendra Mathur, additional secretary, Niti Aayog, will be special secretary in the same organisation.
Ranjan, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, is at present the chairman of National Highways Authority of India.
He has been appointed officer on special duty in MoRTH.
Ranjan will take over as MoRTH secretary with effect from April 1, 2019 upon superannuation of Yudhvir Singh Malik by the end of this month, the order said.
Nagendra Nath Sinha will replace Ranjan as the new NHAI chief.
Sinha is managing director, National Highways and infrastructure Development Corporation. He will continue to hold the additional charge of this post too.
Rabindra Panwar will be secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, in place of Rakesh Srivastava who is due to superannuate on March 31.
Panwar, special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will take over as OSD in Women and Child Development Ministry till Srivastava's retirement.
Bhupendra Singh, the chairman of National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention, will be special secretary and financial adviser in the Home Ministry in place of Panwar.
Senior bureaucrat Ruolkhumlein Buhril will be secretary, Department of Land Resources, in place of Anant Kumar Singh, who retires this month-end.
Buhril is secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat in the Home Ministry.
He will take over as OSD in the Department of Land Resources under Ministry of Rural Development.
Senior IAS officer P Venkata Ramesh Babu will be director general of National Archives of India. Babu is at present chairman and managing director, Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.
Rajni Sekhri Sibal, at present additional secretary in Home Ministry, will be secretary of Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Rakesh Kumar Vats has been appointed secretary general, Medical Council of India. He is at present additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Dharmendra S Gangwar will be additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Vats. Gangwar is working at the same post in Culture Ministry.
Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Braj Raj Sharma will be secretary, Department of Border Management, Home Ministry. He is special secretary in the same department.
Yaduvendra Mathur, additional secretary, Niti Aayog, will be special secretary in the same organisation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results