Sanjiv Chawla, Key Accused in 2000 Match-fixing Scandal, Extradited from UK

New Delhi: Sanjiv Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket team captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, was extradited from the UK on Thursday, Delhi Police said.

The 50-year-old British national, accompanied by a crime branch team from London, reached IGI Airport on Thursday morning, a senior officer said.

He is likely to be taken to the crime branch office for questioning, he added.

