Sans Mask, MP Minister Says Those Leading Vedic Lifestyle Don't Have Much to Fear From Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur said that those leading a life inspired by the Vedic model do not much have to fear from the coronavirus. She said this while replying to a question on wearing masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic that has taken away thousands of lives across the world.

Thakur, who attended a function of a private health organisation on Monday, was also not wearing a mask, besides many others present at the gathering.

While leaving the event, when some reporters asked her about it, the minister said, “Tt is true that the threat of COVID-19 is not yet over, but those leading a Vedic lifestyle -- doing pranayam, medication, daily prayers for enhancing immunity have developed a faith that they do not have much to fear from the virus.”

Months ago, another minister from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, Imarti Devi, had said she did not wear a mask as she was born amid mud and cow dung and was immune to the virus.

Thakur, who is familiar to controversies, had recently demanded banning of Muslim men from garba events to prevent ‘love-jihad’ or marriages between Muslim men and Hindu women.

She was also in the news after a forest department officer posted in Indore, Thakur’s home town, had complained to police that vehicles seized by his team were forcibly taken away by a mob at the behest of the minister (Thakur).

Police, however, did not name her in the complaint.