Sanskrit, Marathi, Kannada, Dogri: New MPs Look Beyond English and Hindi for Oath-Taking
Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala surprised everyone by taking the oath in Hindi, triggering thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
New Delhi: Linguistic diversity was witnessed in the Lok Sabha as newly elected members took oath in English as well as different Indian languages, including Sanskrit.
While most MPs chose Hindi, Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi (both MPs from Delhi) as well as first-timer Pratap Chandra Sarangi took the oath in Sanskrit.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal took the oath in Punjabi, Arvind Sawant in Marathi, D V Sadanand Gowda in Kannada and Bhartruhari Mahtab in Odia. Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh preferred Dogri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took the oath in Hindi.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday with pro tem Speaker Virendra Singh administering the oath to members. The oathtaking will continue on Tuesday
