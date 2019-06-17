Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sanskrit, Marathi, Kannada, Dogri: New MPs Look Beyond English and Hindi for Oath-Taking

Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala surprised everyone by taking the oath in Hindi, triggering thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanskrit, Marathi, Kannada, Dogri: New MPs Look Beyond English and Hindi for Oath-Taking
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV Grab/PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Linguistic diversity was witnessed in the Lok Sabha as newly elected members took oath in English as well as different Indian languages, including Sanskrit.

While most MPs chose Hindi, Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi (both MPs from Delhi) as well as first-timer Pratap Chandra Sarangi took the oath in Sanskrit.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal took the oath in Punjabi, Arvind Sawant in Marathi, D V Sadanand Gowda in Kannada and Bhartruhari Mahtab in Odia. Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh preferred Dogri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took the oath in Hindi.

Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala surprised everyone by taking the oath in Hindi, triggering thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday with pro tem Speaker Virendra Singh administering the oath to members. The oathtaking will continue on Tuesday

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram