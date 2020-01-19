Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanskrit to Replace Urdu at Uttarakhand Stations, Railway Officials Tasked With Getting Spellings Right

As per the railway manual, names of railway stations should be written in Hindi, English and in the second language of the state. In 2010, Sanskrit was given the status of second official language of Uttarakhand.

Divya Kapoor | News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Sanskrit to Replace Urdu at Uttarakhand Stations, Railway Officials Tasked With Getting Spellings Right
Haridwar railway station/File photo.

Dehradun: The Urdu language signboards at platforms in Uttarakhand railway stations will soon be replaced with Hindi, railway authorities have decided.

Currently, the names of railway stations are written in Hindi, English and Urdu. They will soon be written in Hindi, English and Sanskrit. Dehradun, Roorkee and Haridwar are among the first stations to first undergo the change.

According to Times of India, the decision has been taken in line with provisions of the railway manual, which says names of the railway stations should be written in Hindi, English and in the second language of the state. In 2010, Sanskrit was given the status of second official language of Uttarakhand.

The officials are now focusing on getting the names and spellings of all stations right. “It was pointed out to us recently that Sanskrit is the second language of Uttarakhand. Hence, names of railway stations should be in Sanskrit too. However, it is a daunting task for us to know how the names of cities will be written in Sanskrit,” the Times of India quoted Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), as saying.

