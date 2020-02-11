Sant Lal (LJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sant Lal of LJP is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sant Lal is a Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate from Seema Puri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Pensioner. Sant Lal's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 26 lakh which includes Rs. 11 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 15 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Sant Lal's has total liabilities of Rs. 5.2 lakh.

This LJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seemapuri are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP), Veer Singh Dhingan (INC), Badan Singh (SLSP), Manoj Kumar (PPID), Rajesh Kumar Lohiya (BSNP), Lalit Kumar (MEP), Vijay (JSSP), Sant Lal (LJP), Kanishk Singh (IND).

