Sant Nirankari Mission: Baba Hardev Singh's Daughter Sister Sudiksha Declared New Spiritual Head
The youngest daughter of late Baba Hardev Singh, who died in a road accident in Canda in 2016, will be anointed as the Nirankari Satguru in a ceremony at Burari on Tuesday, the Mission's Member In-charge, Kirpa Sagar.
(Image: nirankarifoundation.org)
New Delhi: Sister Sudiksha was on Monday declared as the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, an official of the organisation said.
The youngest daughter of late Baba Hardev Singh, who died in a road accident in Canda in 2016, will be anointed as the Nirankari Satguru in a ceremony at Burari on Tuesday, the Mission's Member In-charge, Kirpa Sagar, said.
"As desired and blessed by the present Nirankari Satguru Mata Savinder Hardev Ji Maharaj, Holy Sister Sudiksha Ji has been declared as
Nirankari Satguru and the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission from today," he said in a statement.
The Mission was established in 1929 by Buta Singh. The sect follows the satguru tradition that professes realisation of god through the teacher.
Mata Savinder became the head of the Mission after the death of Nirankari Satguru Baba Hardev in the road accident.
The accident occurred when he was travelling to attend a spiritual gathering in May 2016 in Canada.
