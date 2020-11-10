Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Santosh Kumar Nirala is the Transport Minister who is contesting from Rajpur, a reserved seat. Nirala has won the Rajpur constituency in the 2010 assembly polls and then again in 2015 from the same constituency. The transport minister has been eyeing the seat for the third time against the Congress candidate Vishwanath Ram. The LJP has given the election ticket to Nirbhay Kumar Nirala from the same constituency. Nirala started his political career since 1991 with the BSP. He later joined the JD(U) and successfully won the assembly elections in 2010 and then in 2015. He also held the position as Minister of SC & ST Welfare Department, Bihar from 2014 to 2017. Currently, he is Minister of Transport Department, Bihar. The Rajpur seat has been with the JD(U) even in 2005 when Shyam Pyari Devi won the seat from JD(U). In this election, Nirala will be contesting against Vishwanath Ram of the Congress.

Santosh Kumar Nirala is a JDU candidate from Rajpur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politics. Santosh Kumar Nirala's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 49 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.9 crore which includes Rs 71.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 19.3 lakh of which Rs 4.2 lakh is self income. Santosh Kumar Nirala's has total liabilities of Rs 50.7 lakh.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rajpur are: Ambika Singh (BSP), Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP), Ram Bachan Ram (NCP), Sudhakar Singh (RJD), Deepak Upadhyay (BSLP), Indresh Bahadur Singh (PP), Md Iliyas Ansari (AZAP), Ram Bachan Singh (IND), Ram Sudhakar Tiwary (IND), Shankar Dayal Anand (IND), Shahil Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar Singh (IND)

