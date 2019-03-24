English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sapna Chaudhary Denies Joining Congress, Says 'Pictures Doing Rounds Are Old'
It was being speculated that Congress might field Chaudhary against BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura, which has a dominant Jat presence. However, in a late night list, Mahesh Pathak was named from the seat.
A picture of Sapna Chaudhary joining Congress. The photo was shared on social media.
New Delhi: In a complete U-turn, singer and dancer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, on Sunday denied joining Congress and claimed that pictures doing the rounds on social media are old.
"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old," she said in a press conference.
Contrary to Chaudhary's claim, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted in the morning, welcoming her to the party fold. News agency PTI had reported on Saturday that the dancer joined the party in presence of Babbar.
Pictures of her membership form are also doing rounds of social media.
Sapna Chaudhary shot into limelight with her stage dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. She had participated in reality show Big Boss 11 and made her Bollywood debut with an item number — 'Hatt Ja Tau' in the movie 'Veerey ki Wedding' last year.
सपना चौधरी जी का कांग्रेस परिवार में स्वागत ! pic.twitter.com/I0yLHWTm0k— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) March 23, 2019
Picture of Congress Membership Form with Sapna Chaudhary's name and signature on it and fee receipt from yesterday. Today, Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has claimed that her pictures are old and she is not a part of any political party. pic.twitter.com/6kCUGlWvE3— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019
