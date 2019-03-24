LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sapna Chaudhary Denies Joining Congress, Says 'Pictures Doing Rounds Are Old'

It was being speculated that Congress might field Chaudhary against BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura, which has a dominant Jat presence. However, in a late night list, Mahesh Pathak was named from the seat.

Updated:March 24, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
A picture of Sapna Chaudhary joining Congress. The photo was shared on social media.
New Delhi: In a complete U-turn, singer and dancer from Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, on Sunday denied joining Congress and claimed that pictures doing the rounds on social media are old.

"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old," she said in a press conference.

Contrary to Chaudhary's claim, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted in the morning, welcoming her to the party fold. News agency PTI had reported on Saturday that the dancer joined the party in presence of Babbar.




Pictures of her membership form are also doing rounds of social media.



It was being speculated that Congress might field Chaudhary against BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura, which has a dominant Jat presence. However, in a late night list, Mahesh Pathak was named from the seat.

Sapna Chaudhary shot into limelight with her stage dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. She had participated in reality show Big Boss 11 and made her Bollywood debut with an item number — 'Hatt Ja Tau' in the movie 'Veerey ki Wedding' last year.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
