Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's Easy BFF Poses That You Can Try Next Time

Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been serving their best friends’ goals. The duo recently appeared in the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. The duo spilled quite a few beans on the show about their friendship and personal life. Both actresses are avid social media users and have shared a special bond. The pair is giving easy ideas for posing with your best friend that you can store for the next time while you click with your BFF.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of photos. In the photos, both of them looked stunning. In the first photo, Janhvi can be seen playing with her hair, while Sara is holding the former’s arm. In the next wide shot photo, they gave their dazzling smile as they clicked for the photo in the same pose.

In the next photo added to the album, Janhvi looks cute as she pouts while she plays with her hair, meanwhile, Sara gives a sly smile.

In the last photo of the album, the divas looked captivating as they struck a pose. Janhvi kept her right hand on the right side of her dress casually while Sara put her hand on her hip to accentuate her curves.

In the next set of photos, Janhvi and Sara sizzled in sparkly dresses. Janvi opted for a pink sparkle dress with a plunging V neck and Sara went with a black short dress with sparkly zebra strips.

Speaking about the first photo, the Roohi actress is looking toward her right side while she plays with her hair and lifts her right leg. Sara casually posed for the photo looking at the camera. Both of them dazzled and smiled as they posed while holding hands.

In the next photo of the album, the duo is playing with their hair while looking at each other.

In the following photo in the series, the close-up photo can be added to your list as Janhvi looks in the other direction; Sara is looking toward the camera.

In the next two photos, they can be seen casually posing for the camera. In the last photo in the series, unapologetic and candid divas can be seen in their elements. They can be seen laughing out loud while they click the picture.

