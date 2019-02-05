English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Sara Ali Khan’s Mother Amrita Singh Wins Legal Battle Related to Posh Dehradun Property
Tahira requested the judge that since her brother had died of cancer last month, the case should be dismissed.
File photo of Amrita Singh.
Loading...
Dehradun: A Dehradun court on Tuesday accepted the plea of actor Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Tahira Bimbet to dismiss a property case worth several crores. With this, the prolong fight over the real estate dispute has apparently come to an end. The property will now have new owners -- Sara’s mother and actor Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira.
On Tuesday, Amrita, who is also the first wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, reached Dehradun with her septuagenarian aunt Tahira. The latter approached the court of civil judge Ramesh Singh to dismiss the case. Tahira was fighting a legal battle with her brother Madhusudan, who was single and had reportedly made a ‘will'.
Tahira requested the judge that since her brother had died of cancer last month, the case should be dismissed. Her counsel Manoj Saili said that since no person has challenged her client's plea, the judge should dismiss the case. The judge found reason in the plea and dismissed it.
“Now we shall approach district magistrate to complete formalities to transfer the property in my client’s name,” Amrita’s counsel told News18.
The property, the value of which is said to be in crores, is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of Uttarakhand capital.
On January 20, Sara and Amrita had approached Clementown police station and claimed that the property belonged to them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On Tuesday, Amrita, who is also the first wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, reached Dehradun with her septuagenarian aunt Tahira. The latter approached the court of civil judge Ramesh Singh to dismiss the case. Tahira was fighting a legal battle with her brother Madhusudan, who was single and had reportedly made a ‘will'.
Tahira requested the judge that since her brother had died of cancer last month, the case should be dismissed. Her counsel Manoj Saili said that since no person has challenged her client's plea, the judge should dismiss the case. The judge found reason in the plea and dismissed it.
“Now we shall approach district magistrate to complete formalities to transfer the property in my client’s name,” Amrita’s counsel told News18.
The property, the value of which is said to be in crores, is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of Uttarakhand capital.
On January 20, Sara and Amrita had approached Clementown police station and claimed that the property belonged to them.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results