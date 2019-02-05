LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan’s Mother Amrita Singh Wins Legal Battle Related to Posh Dehradun Property

Tahira requested the judge that since her brother had died of cancer last month, the case should be dismissed.

Anupam Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan’s Mother Amrita Singh Wins Legal Battle Related to Posh Dehradun Property
File photo of Amrita Singh.
Loading...
Dehradun: A Dehradun court on Tuesday accepted the plea of actor Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Tahira Bimbet to dismiss a property case worth several crores. With this, the prolong fight over the real estate dispute has apparently come to an end. The property will now have new owners -- Sara’s mother and actor Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira.

On Tuesday, Amrita, who is also the first wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, reached Dehradun with her septuagenarian aunt Tahira. The latter approached the court of civil judge Ramesh Singh to dismiss the case. Tahira was fighting a legal battle with her brother Madhusudan, who was single and had reportedly made a ‘will'.

Tahira requested the judge that since her brother had died of cancer last month, the case should be dismissed. Her counsel Manoj Saili said that since no person has challenged her client's plea, the judge should dismiss the case. The judge found reason in the plea and dismissed it.

“Now we shall approach district magistrate to complete formalities to transfer the property in my client’s name,” Amrita’s counsel told News18.

The property, the value of which is said to be in crores, is sprawled over one lakh seventy thousand square feet area in the heart of Uttarakhand capital.

On January 20, Sara and Amrita had approached Clementown police station and claimed that the property belonged to them.





| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
