Saradha Chit Fund Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail to Accused Debjani Mukherjee After 8 Years

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to the accused, Debjani Mukherjee, in relation to all her cases in the Saradha Chit fund Scam in West Bengal on Saturday.

However, Debjani Mukherjee has multiple cases registered against her in the states of Jharkhand and Odisha in connection with the same case. Since Mukherjee hasn’t got bail in the other cases, she is still lodged in the Alipore Women’s Correctional Home in Kolkata as of now.

Debjani Mukherjee, who was the director in Saradha Group of companies, is a co-accused with its promoter Sudipto Sen. The duo was arrested from Sonmarg in Kashmir in 2013.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Proceed in the Manner You Like’: HC Raps Bengal Over Post-poll Violence, Urges NHRC to Help

In the month of April, Debjani Mukherjee and TMC leaders including spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and MP Satabdi Roy’s assets worth Rs 3 Crores were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. While Ghosh was the CEO of its Media Group, Satabdi Roy was the brand ambassador in Saradha.

On the other hand, Kunal Ghosh is out on bail and currently works as the spokesperson for the TMC. He was suspended from the party in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

The Central agency, who is investigating the case since 2013, has attached assets worth Rs 600 crore in this case till now. The Saradha Group had allegedly duped thousands of people by promising them abnormally high interests in their investments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here