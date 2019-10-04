Saradha Chit Fund Scam: CBI Moves SC Challenging Grant of Anticipatory Bail to Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi: The CBI approached the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to senior West Bengal cadre IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in connection with the multi-crore-rupee Saradha chit fund scam.

The agency has filed an appeal in the apex court against the October 1 order of the high court which had granted him the relief saying it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

The IPS officer was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

The Saradha chit fund scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as the Bidhannagar Police commissioner.

