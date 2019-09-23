Saradha Scam: After Suffering Setback in District Court, Rajeev Kumar Files Anticipatory Bail Plea in HC
Kumar, who is now the Additional Director General in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), had on Saturday suffered a setback in Alipore district sessions court which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.
File photo of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (PTI)
Kolkata: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Calcutta High Court in the multi-crore Saradha chitfund scam case, days after a district court rejected his prayer.
The plea is likely to be moved by Kumar's lawyers before a division bench of the high court on Tuesday. A CBI lawyer said the agency has been served a copy of the petition by Kumar's counsel.
Kumar, who is now the Additional Director General in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), had on Saturday suffered a setback in Alipore district sessions court which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had claimed that Kumar is not cooperating with it in the probe and had been evading appearance before its investigation team on frivolous grounds.
Countering the assertion, the senior IPS officer's counsel said he is not a fugitive and has taken leave from September one to 25.
On Thursday, the agency had moved the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), seeking arrest warrant against Kumar. The court had, however, told the CBI that it does not need its warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court have already lifted bar on his arrest in the chit fund case.
Prior to that, Kumar had approached the Barasat district court for pre-arrest bail, but it disposed of his application on the grounds that it did not have jurisdiction in the matter, as the case was registered at Alipore court.
The Calcutta High Court had on September 13 vacated its interim order granting him protection from arrest. It had also rejected his prayer for quashing the CBI notice that sought his appearance for interrogation in the case.
The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. Kumar has been accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the scam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Hasn’t Watched Game of Thrones Season 8
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes