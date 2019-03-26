English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saradha Scam: Very, Very Serious Allegations Made by CBI Against Kolkata’s Ex-police Chief, Says SC
The CBI had moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Rajeev Kumar’s official residence to question him on February 3.
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as "very very serious" the revelations made by CBI in its fresh status report relating to the interrogation of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it cannot "close its eyes" if some "very very serious facts" are disclosed to it and directed CBI to file an application seeking appropriate relief against Kumar, who had earlier headed the state SIT on the chit fund scam.
The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, granted 10 days to the probe agency to filing its application.
Kumar and others can respond to the plea seven days thereafter. Supreme Court said that as the CBI's status report was filed in a sealed cover, it cannot pass any order at the moment without hearing the other side.
The apex court was hearing the CBI' contempt application against various senior officials of the West Bengal government including state's DGP and then Kolkata police chief on the ground of non-cooperation in its probe and alleged destruction of evidence.
The CBI had moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar’s official residence to question him on February 3.
Chief Minister Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day ‘Save the Constitution’ sit-in against the CBI move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a “coup”.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it cannot "close its eyes" if some "very very serious facts" are disclosed to it and directed CBI to file an application seeking appropriate relief against Kumar, who had earlier headed the state SIT on the chit fund scam.
The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, granted 10 days to the probe agency to filing its application.
Kumar and others can respond to the plea seven days thereafter. Supreme Court said that as the CBI's status report was filed in a sealed cover, it cannot pass any order at the moment without hearing the other side.
The apex court was hearing the CBI' contempt application against various senior officials of the West Bengal government including state's DGP and then Kolkata police chief on the ground of non-cooperation in its probe and alleged destruction of evidence.
The CBI had moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar’s official residence to question him on February 3.
Chief Minister Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day ‘Save the Constitution’ sit-in against the CBI move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a “coup”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Study Reveals Apple, Tesla Most Trusted To Make Driverless Cars, Volkswagen Invested the Most
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
- Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in IPL Match
- Apple Wants to Conquer Gaming With Arcade, And it Already Has a Big Advantage Over Google Stadia
- Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results