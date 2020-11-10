Sarairanjan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Sarairanjan (सरायरंजन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Sarairanjan is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,76,320 eligible electors, of which 1,46,792 were male, 1,28,981 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,56,690 eligible electors, of which 1,37,225 were male, 1,19,464 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,663 eligible electors, of which 1,16,280 were male, 1,01,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sarairanjan in 2015 was 612. In 2010, there were 438.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Choudhary of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ranjeet Nirguni of BJP by a margin of 34,044 votes which was 22.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 53.23% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JDU won in this seat defeating Ramashraya Sahni of RJD by a margin of 17,557 votes which was 14.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.44% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 136. Sarairanjan Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sarairanjan are: Ejya Yadav (RJD), Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP), Ajay Kumar Bulganin (JAPL), Arun Kumar Ray (RJPS), Usha Kiran (JNP), Gyaneshwar Singh (YKP), Bhushan Prasad Ray (JDR), Randhir Bhai (RJLPS), Rajgir Kumar Roy (BGMP), Ram Nivas Ray (SJDD), Ram Mohan Ray (RJJP), Virendra Kumar Ajay (BMP), Subodh Kumar Singh (BSLP), Arun Kumar Singh (IND), Dinakar Prasad Yadav (IND), Nagendra Singh (IND), Mahendra Ray (IND), Vishwanath Sah (IND), Sudhir Kumar Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.33%, while it was 54.54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 136. Sarairanjan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 240. In 2010 there were 222 polling stations.

Extent:

136. Sarairanjan constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sarairanjan and Vidyapati Nagar. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Sarairanjan seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sarairanjan is 233 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sarairanjan is: 25°41'39.5"N 85°44'18.2"E.

